‘Shortcut will cut you short’: PM Modi urges youth to read autobiographies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged young people to read autobiographies and learn from the struggles of others, saying that in the "era of reels", they should remember that "shortcut will cut you short".

Speaking at the launch of former president Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography "Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles", Modi said Kovind's life showed how determination could help a person overcome adversity and rise to the highest constitutional office.

He also highlighted Kovind's continuing public engagement after his presidency, saying he had not rested after demitting office and was working on the "One Nation, One Election" initiative, which, he said, could "open a new chapter in Indian democracy".

Modi said the former president's efforts on the issue were part of his continued contribution to strengthening Indian democracy.

The prime minister appealed to the youth to read autobiographies as they offer an opportunity to understand a particular period through the life of someone who experienced it.

"Today is the era of reels; social media influencers draw you somewhere. But in this age too, remember what's written in railway stations: Shortcut will cut you short," he said.

Modi's remarks came as the government and the BJP have stepped up efforts to engage with Gen Z on social media. Last month, in the aftermath of the NEET protests, Modi had asked his ministerial colleagues to actively use Instagram and post reels to connect with young people.

In recent weeks, Modi himself has posted reels more frequently, addressing young people.

The prime minister said Kovind's autobiography would become a "heritage for Indian democracy" and that the new generation has much to learn from it.

"We need many more young people who would be like Kovind in future; people who are not defeated by circumstances, but possess the determination to overcome every challenge. They will pave the way for a self-reliant India, and this autobiography will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth," Modi said.

He said the title of the autobiography was apt because while Kovind's life and struggles were personal, "the victories of those struggles belong to the Indian democracy".

Modi recalled that Kovind lost his mother in a fire during his childhood when she tried to save household belongings. The tragedy could have broken him, but instead it strengthened him, the prime minister said, adding that Kovind's father played a major role in instilling values in him.

Recalling his interactions with Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said the former president would have conversations with him that normally were not permitted under protocol and would personally see him off to his car despite his requests not to do so.

Kovind recalled his childhood hardships and the values he imbibed from his surroundings.

"I come from a village at Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. I learnt mutual compassion and love from the villagers," he said, recalling how rainwater used to leak through the roof of his home and the family would wait for the rain to stop.

Kovind said crores of poor families had got a roof over their heads under government housing schemes, receiving an opportunity to live with dignity.

Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's determination to uplift the "last person in the line", he said his interactions with Modi, whose vision and ability to connect with ordinary workers, had also left an impression on him.

Kovind said he associated himself with the BJP because the party, in his view, placed the nation above the considerations of dynasty or community.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was also present at the launch, described Kovind as a "living sketch" of determination and lauded him for strengthening India's diplomatic relations.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and several Union ministers were among those present on the occasion.