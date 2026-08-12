Vaishno Devi shrine receives 7,671 kg silver, 32 kg gold & Rs 572 crore in cash in two and a half years

SRINAGAR: As inquiry into allegations of adulterated silver donations worth about Rs 550 crore at Vaishno Devi shrine is going on, the Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir has received offerings of 7671.45 kgs silver, over 32 kgs gold and cash donations amounting to Rs 572.14 crores in last two and a half years.

The figures were disclosed by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) in response to an RTI application filed by RTI activist Raman Sharma.

According to the RTI reply, Vaishno Devi shrine has received offerings in the form of white metal appearing like silver to the tune of 7671.45 kgs in the last two and a half years.

The shrine received 4080655 grams (4080.655 kgs) of silver as offerings in 2024, 2916940 grams (2916.94 kgs) in 2025 and 673845 grams (673.845 kgs) till June this year.

According to SMVDSB, the shrine received 18.11 kgs gold offerings in 2024, 10.82 kgs gold in 2025 and 3.17 kgs of gold till June this year, taking the total gold offerings to 32.10 kg in the last two and a half years.

The Vaishno shrine also received cash donations amounting to Rs 572.14 crores in last two and a half years --- Rs 282.17 crores in 2024, Rs 217.07 crores in 2025 and Rs 72.97 crores till June this year.