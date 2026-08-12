Why Bhagwant Mann is backing Hawara’s parole ahead of Punjab polls

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and, in what is considered to be rare, sought ten-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case.

Mann later said he is hopeful that Hawara would be granted parole.

After meeting Kataria, Mann said that the governor had assured him that he would speak to the Union Home Secretary in this regard and added that he had assured him there would be no law-and-order problem in the state when Hawara comes out on parole.

"I have assured the Governor that there would be no law and order problem in the state when Hawara comes out on parole. There would not be any sloganeering or ruckus, after the same assurance has been given to me by associates of Hawara and Sikh organisations associated with his family,” he said

Mann, added that the Governor told him that he would send all relevant papers to the Home Secretary as soon as possible.

Mann further said that the family of Hawara is seeking parole for him only on humanitarian ground as Hawara’s mother is old and aging. Besides the family says that though she is very feeble, she responds when Hawara’s name is taken in front of her.

"For 31 years, a mother has been waiting for her son,” he added.