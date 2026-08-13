5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh in Ladakh; no casualties reported

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Leh in Ladakh early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6:05 am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, with the epicentre located at 36.881°N latitude and 74.402°E longitude. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh."