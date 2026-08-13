Act East gets military push as IAF drills in Malaysia, Army heads to Thailand

NEW DELHI: India is stepping up its military engagement with Southeast Asia under its Act East policy, with four Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafales training alongside Malaysian Su-30MKMs and F/A-18D Hornets near Kuala Lumpur, even as an Indian Army contingent prepares to travel to Thailand later this month for Exercise Maitree.

The two engagements, involving Indian fighter aircraft and ground troops, come within weeks of each other and underline the growing defence component of New Delhi’s engagement with Southeast Asia, a region central to its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.

Exercise Udara Shakti 2026 began at the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) Subang airbase on Monday and will conclude on Friday. The IAF has deployed four Rafales from 101 Squadron along with two C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlift aircraft from 81 Squadron.