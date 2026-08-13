Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked by Nihang near gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded; one held

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a Nihang on Thursday near Mata Sahib Gurdwara at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

"A Nihang (member of a martial order of Sikhs) attacked Badal with a kirpan (curved dagger) inside the gurdwara,” Nanded SP Neelabh Rohan told PTI.

The assailant has been taken into custody, the IPS officer said. Badal has been admitted to a hospital, he added. A local official said Badal received two to three stitches on his hand.

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile said, "He (Sukhir) suffered a minor injury on the hand and is stable and out of danger; the police inspector who saved the SAD chief also sustained injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is under way."

Party sources said the incident took place in the afternoon when Sukhbir Singh Badal, accompanied by his supporters and security personnel, was visiting Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded.

The gurdwara, located on the outskirts of the city, is surrounded by forest. The gurdwara is controlled by a Nihang sampradaya and is not managed by the board that oversees the main gurdwara in Nanded Sahib.

Taking advantage of the rush at the gurdwara, a person reportedly dressed in Nihang Sikh attire and carrying a sharp-edged weapon approached Badal and tried to stab him. An alert security personnel intervened and foiled the attack before the assailant was overpowered.

The attacker was also seriously injured in the incident, while Badal sustained an injury to his hand.

Badal, who is on a two-day visit to Nanded district, was visiting various gurdwaras when he was attacked at Mata Sahib Gurdwara.