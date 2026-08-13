Arunachal students march to Taksing to assess ground reality amid PLA intrusion claims

GUWAHATI: Amid claims of intrusion by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a delegation of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday set out for Taksing in Upper Subansiri district to assess the ground reality.

A “fact finding committee report” of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) said reports of the intrusions on the ground were found to be “inexplicable yet irrefutable”.

The AAPSU’s “Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao” march will culminate on August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag.

The student organisation, in a statement, said concerns repeatedly raised by residents of remote border villages deserved urgent attention from both the Arunachal and Central governments. It insisted that the safety, security and welfare of border inhabitants must remain a national priority.

By undertaking the march, the AAPSU aims to assess the prevailing situation in the border areas, express solidarity with the frontier population, highlight the concerns and aspirations of border residents, urge authorities to strengthen border infrastructure, security and development initiatives, and reaffirm the commitment of the people of Arunachal towards safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.