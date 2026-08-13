BJP MP’s ‘lungi-wala’ remark rocks House

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption and uproar on Wednesday after CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that a ruling party MP had called him “lungi-wala” after coming up behind him on Monday, during proceedings that day.

Brittas raised the issue soon after the listed papers were laid on the Table, seeking the Chairman’s attention over the alleged slur. Opposition members protested and urged Chairman Dr C P Radhakrishnan to take cognisance. The Chairman assured them that he would look into the matter, while stressing that decency and decorum must be maintained by every member.

As the din continued, BJP’s Sushmita Dev rose and alleged, along with other women MPs from the Treasury benches, that Brittas had also made a derogatory comment while she was passing by, allegedly calling her a “turncoat”. The counter-allegation further disrupted proceedings, with the House subsequently adjourned during the pre-lunch session without transacting any business.

While Brittas found support among Opposition members, Treasury Bench MPs demanded that Dev be heard before any order was passed. Leader of the House JP Nadda also urged the Chairman to hear both sides, while Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attempted to calm the protesting members.