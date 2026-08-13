Canada border officers raid Indian student protest site in Calgary

CHANDIGARH: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers reportedly raided an international student protest site in Calgary, where over 1,000 international graduates, mostly Indians, have been demonstrating for a week. The protesters are demanding the right to remain in Canada despite not holding valid visas.

The international students said the Canadian agency checked their immigration status, after the government rejected their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications.

The protesting students have completed programmes that some colleges marketed as eligible for PGWPs, only for Canadian immigration authorities to later determine the programmes did not qualify. As a result, many of these graduates now face the prospect of leaving the country.

The graduates demanded access to work opportunities after finishing academic programs, as they find it difficult to stay legally employed in Canada.

Many students are also observing hunger strikes for nearly ten days now, saying they enrolled in and completed their programmes believing they were eligible for the work permits.

These students are arguing that their applications were submitted in good faith based on earlier interpretations of the rules and should be reassessed.

Earlier, full-time graduated students could qualify for PGWP valid for up to three years, depending on the academic program duration.

However, now due to heightened scrutiny around temporary resident numbers across Canada has increased pressure on post-study work policies. Thus creating uncertainty for foreign students who planned their career paths.