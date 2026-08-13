Centre invites bids for Rs 1 lakh crore IAF transport aircraft buy

NEW DELHI: The government has invited bids for 60 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a nearly Rs 1 lakh crore programme that will see Indian companies tie up with foreign aerospace majors, while retaining the lead role in building the aircraft in India.

The Request for Proposal (RFP), the formal tender document inviting shortlisted bidders to submit detailed technical and commercial proposals, has gone to the Tata Group, Mahindra Defence, Adani Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Each will have to tie up with a foreign original equipment manufacturer, (OEM) set up a final assembly line in India and build a maintenance and overhaul ecosystem around it.

Under the arrangement, the Indian firm will be the prime contractor, while the foreign major will come in as its aircraft and technology partner. That inversion, more than the size of the order, sets this tender apart from the big aircraft buys that came before it.

As reported earlier by TNIE, the programme will be pursued under the Buy and Make route, with 12 aircraft to be acquired in flyaway condition and the remaining 48 to be manufactured in India in partnership with domestic industry.

Of those built here, the RFP stipulates a minimum 40 per cent indigenous content, rising to 60 per cent in phases.