Chhattisgarh HC seeks response from government, CGPSC over ‘lack of reservation' for visually impaired

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court issued notices to the State Government and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), seeking their response within four weeks on a writ petition challenging the state's recruitment policy for persons with disabilities (PwD) in government services.

The petition raises concerns over the non-allocation of separate reservations for individuals with blindness and low vision in public employment.

The petitioner Vivek Singh—a resident of Bhilai affected by Stargardt disease resulting in nearly 90% visual impairment—claimed that under Sections 33 and 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, 4% of total posts in public recruitment must be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities. Crucially, Section 34 mandates a specific 1% sub-reservation exclusively for persons with blindness and low vision.

He submitted various CGPSC recruitment advertisements showing that PwD-reserved seats are pooled into a single common category rather than being sub-categorised.