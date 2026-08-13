CM Dhami urges Uttarakhand students to build skills for technology-driven jobs

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday urged students at Doon University to prepare for a technology-driven job market and outlined his government’s plans to promote reverse migration, create jobs, strengthen higher education and address Dehradun’s traffic problems.

During an interaction with students, Dhami responded to questions on migration, employment, higher education, artificial intelligence and traffic congestion.

On jobs and reverse migration, Dhami said the trend was gaining pace. “The government is creating new avenues for employment and self-employment through the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Solar Self-Employment Scheme, and policies supporting tourism, industry and films,” he said.

He said the government is also strengthening self-help groups and expanding livelihood opportunities to help young people and families earn within Uttarakhand.

On higher education, Dhami said the government was working to modernise institutions and improve infrastructure. He said Dehradun was also developing the country’s fifth Science City, which would create opportunities in science and research.

Addressing concerns over artificial intelligence and automation, Dhami said technological changes were transforming the nature of work while creating new opportunities. “Young people must develop skills in step with changing technology and become future-ready,” he said. “The government is making sustained efforts to connect them with modern skills and emerging technologies.”

On Dehradun’s traffic congestion, Dhami said the government was working on long-term solutions, including proposed elevated roads over the Bindal and Rispana rivers. “Once completed, these projects will improve traffic movement across the city and help address recurring congestion,” Dhami said.

The interaction covered issues ranging from employment and local livelihoods to higher education, technology and urban infrastructure. Dhami said the state’s youth would play a key role in Uttarakhand’s development and urged them to focus on innovation, skills and entrepreneurship.