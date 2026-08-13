Dehradun Diary | Delhi B&B fire: Chef returns home

After spending 51 days in custody over the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case, Uttarakhand chef Keshav Negi, 65, returned home on bail and called on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. Accompanied by his family, Negi thanked Dhami for his support and sensitivity during a case that drew attention in Delhi and Uttarakhand. Dhami assured him that his government stood firmly behind every Uttarakhand resident and would extend all assistance when required. Officials were asked to coordinate in similar cases. Dhami had earlier spoken to Negi over the phone to check on him and had also raised it with his Delhi counterpart.