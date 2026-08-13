Dehradun Diary | Delhi B&B fire: Chef returns home

After spending 51 days in custody over the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case, Uttarakhand chef Keshav Negi, 65, returned home on bail and called on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. Accompanied by his family, Negi thanked Dhami for his support and sensitivity during a case that drew attention in Delhi and Uttarakhand. Dhami assured him that his government stood firmly behind every Uttarakhand resident and would extend all assistance when required. Officials were asked to coordinate in similar cases. Dhami had earlier spoken to Negi over the phone to check on him and had also raised it with his Delhi counterpart.
7K tonnes of pilgrimage waste in Haridwar
The saffron tide has ebbed, leaving Haridwar with an earthly challenge: clearing the Kanwar trail. More than 4.80 L pilgrims passed through the city, depositing nearly 7,000 metric tonnes of waste, including about 4,500 tonnes at Ganga ghats. As the pilgrimage ended after Mahashivratri, the municipal corporation sent nearly 1,000 workers for a clean-up. Har-ki-Pauri came first; Subhash Ghat, Nai Ghat, Alaknanda, Birla and Vishnu Ghats followed. “We intensified operations from Tuesday evening, prioritising ghats and main roads,” Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said.
Woman’s long hair sets world record
Haldwani’s Renu Dhariyal has turned a lifelong love of long tresses into a global distinction. Her hair, measuring 271.50 centimetres (8 ft 10 in), has earned her a place in the Guinness World Records as the living woman with the world’s longest hair. Remarkably, it is only half a centimetre shorter than Robert Wadlow, the tallest person ever recorded. Dhariyal has surpassed Ukraine’s Alia Nasyrova, whose hair measured 257.33 centimetres. A homemaker and YouTuber, she has not cut her hair since 2015. She credits Indian tradition, regular care and a chemical-free routine for her crowning achievement.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com