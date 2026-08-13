ED raids 11 properties in Punjab over alleged illegal industrial plot allotments

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 11 properties in Punjab as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged illegal allotment of industrial plots by a state run corporation, the agency said on Thursday.

The federal probing agency said the raids, carried out from August 4 to 6 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, targeted officials of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and their associates. The agency also conducted a survey at the corporation's office.

The agency initiated the investigation after taking cognisance of a police complaint filed by Punjab's Vigilance Bureau, accusing PSIEC officials and private individuals of corruption in the allotment of industrial plots, the ED said in a statement.