Government okays diversion of 939 ha land for river link

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s empowered committee has approved the diversion of 939 hectares of forest land for the Nar-Par-Girna River Link Project. This project will displace thousands of people and submerge over 3,801 hectares of land.

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,465.29 crore, the project includes the construction of three links (Link I, Link II, and Link III), nine dams, two sumps, pump houses, rising mains, and tunnels. The project requires land acquisition for submergence, dam components, tunnels, rising mains, pump houses, roads, offices, and afforestation.

However, there is no environmentally sensitive zone near the forest, but three rivers—the Nar, Par, and Auranga—flow in an easterly direction.

The 59th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects was held on July 30 under the chairmanship of Prof G J Chakrapani.

A total of 3,801.17 hectares of land is required for the project, including 956.86 hectares of private land, 1,905.24 hectares of government land, and 939.07 hectares of forest land. The project will impact nine villages (one fully and eight partially), affecting 516 houses and approximately a total of 2,580 people.

3K hectares land required for project