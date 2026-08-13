Haryana Cabinet approves rules mandating registration, safety certificates for coaching centres

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal for framing the Haryana Private Coaching Institutes (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, aimed at providing a structured regulatory framework for the registration and functioning of private coaching institutes in the state.

Under the rules, every existing private coaching institute, as well as any institute intending to establish a new coaching centre in Haryana, will now have to register and pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000.

They will also have to maintain records and provide details of the building they own, lease or rent, fire-safety and structural stability certificates, and whether the building is barrier-free for specially-abled students.

The rules are being framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024, which provides for the registration and regulation of private coaching institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional courses and competitive examinations.

The Act is in consonance with the guidelines issued by the central government in January 2024.

Under the approved framework, every existing private coaching institute, as well as any institute intending to establish a new coaching centre, will be required to apply for registration through the designated portal.

A registration fee of Rs 10,000 has been prescribed, payable electronically. The concerned authority will scrutinise applications within 30 days and, upon finding an application complete in all respects, issue a registration certificate valid for three years.

The rules also provide for renewal of registration.

A private coaching institute will be required to apply for renewal at least one month before the expiry of its registration certificate, along with a renewal fee of Rs 5,000. The renewal certificate will be issued within the prescribed timeframe after scrutiny of the application and removal of any deficiencies, where applicable.