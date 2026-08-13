Haryana Cabinet approves rules mandating registration, safety certificates for coaching centres

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal for framing the Haryana Private Coaching Institutes (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, aimed at providing a structured regulatory framework for the registration and functioning of private coaching institutes in the state.
Under the rules, every existing private coaching institute, as well as any institute intending to establish a new coaching centre in Haryana, will now have to register and pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000.
They will also have to maintain records and provide details of the building they own, lease or rent, fire-safety and structural stability certificates, and whether the building is barrier-free for specially-abled students.
The rules are being framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024, which provides for the registration and regulation of private coaching institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional courses and competitive examinations.
The Act is in consonance with the guidelines issued by the central government in January 2024.
Under the approved framework, every existing private coaching institute, as well as any institute intending to establish a new coaching centre, will be required to apply for registration through the designated portal.
A registration fee of Rs 10,000 has been prescribed, payable electronically. The concerned authority will scrutinise applications within 30 days and, upon finding an application complete in all respects, issue a registration certificate valid for three years.
The rules also provide for renewal of registration.
A private coaching institute will be required to apply for renewal at least one month before the expiry of its registration certificate, along with a renewal fee of Rs 5,000. The renewal certificate will be issued within the prescribed timeframe after scrutiny of the application and removal of any deficiencies, where applicable.
The regulatory framework places emphasis on transparency and accountability in the functioning of coaching institutes. Registered institutes will be required to maintain prescribed records and upload the requisite information on their official websites, besides furnishing the information to the concerned authority annually.
The application framework requires coaching institutes to provide comprehensive information relating to their courses and curriculum, duration and fee structure, number and capacity of classrooms, maximum students per batch, qualifications and biodata of teaching, counselling and non-teaching staff, and details of the coaching area in relation to the number of students.
The rules also seek to ensure the availability of basic facilities for students. The prescribed information includes furniture, adequate lighting, potable drinking water, separate toilets for male and female students and fire-safety measures, besides medical assistance or first aid, parking, library or reading room, Wi-Fi, smart boards, computer laboratory, hostel and canteen facilities.
The framework further provides for submission of details relating to the building, including whether it is owned or taken on lease or rent, fire-safety certification, structural stability certification and whether the building is barrier-free for specially-abled students.
Information regarding verification of the character and antecedents of staff members will also have to be furnished.
The institute will also have to ensure that coaching classes for students studying in schools or other institutions are not conducted during their regular study or working hours.
The regulatory framework is intended to ensure that private coaching institutes operate in a transparent, accountable and student-friendly manner while providing the government with an effective mechanism to monitor their functioning and ensure compliance with the law.