Killings of Kashmiri Pandit poet, son in ’90 reopened

SRINAGAR: After over three decades, police have reopened the 1990 double murder case of Kashmiri Pandit poet-writer Sarwanand Kaul Premi and his younger son Virender Kaul and handed over the probe to the State Investigation Agency (SIA). The double murder case is the second case of a Kashmiri Pandit killing in 1990 being probed by the SIA this year.

The SIA on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the investigation into the killings. A police official said the searches were carried out at nine locations, including in south Kashmir and one in Jammu district. The searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 45/1990 registered at Police Station Dooru in Anantnag district in connection with the double murder.

Premi, 65, and his 27-year-old son Virender were killed by terrorists in May 1990 in their native village Soaf Shali in Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kashmiri Pandits migrated en masse from Kashmir after the eruption of terrorism in the Valley in 1990 and settled in Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country.