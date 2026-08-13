LoP Marandi urges removal of barricades around CM's residence in Ranchi amid student protest

RANCHI: Jharkhand Assembly LoP Babulal Marandi on Thursday urged the state government to remove barricades put up on Ranchi’s busy Kanke Road as part of security arrangements for the chief minister’s residence ahead of a reported student protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

He said the barricades were causing severe inconvenience to commuters, schoolchildren and vehicles providing essential services.

"In the name of securing the chief minister's residence, main roads and the extremely busy Kanke Road have been blocked, holding the entire capital's public life hostage," Marandi alleged in a social media post.

The Ranchi administration has heightened the security around the CM Residence ahead of Independence Day and a possible protest march by agitating students.

The students' protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with agitators refusing to call off the stir until their demands were met.

"Why is the government so terrified of students peacefully protesting in Ranchi for their legitimate demands? When the students' movement is entirely democratic and peaceful, then for whose sake is this unnecessary show of force?" Marandi asked.

He claimed, "The common public, schoolchildren, and vehicles providing essential services are trapped for hours in severe traffic jams, bearing the brunt of this insensitivity.".

Marandi further added, "The government must immediately remove the barricades, normalise traffic, and set aside its ego to find a solution through dialogue with the students. Stop harassing the public!"