MoEFCC approves 939 hectares of forest land for Nar Par Girna River Link Project; 2,580 people to be affected

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's empowered committee has approved the diversion of 939.07 hectares of forest land for the Nar Par Girna River Link Project, which will require 3,801.17 hectares of land and affect around 2,580 people across nine villages in Maharashtra.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,465.29 crore, which includes the construction of three links (Link I, Link II and Link III), nine dams, two sumps, pump houses, rising mains and tunnels.

A total of 3,801.17 hectares of land is required for the project, including 956.86 hectares of private land, 1,905.24 hectares of government land and 939.07 hectares of forest land. The project will impact nine villages, one fully and eight partially, affecting 516 houses and approximately 2,580 people.

The project requires land acquisition for submergence, dam components, tunnels, rising mains, pump houses, roads, offices and afforestation. However, there is no environmentally sensitive zone near the forest, while three rivers—the Nar, Par and Auranga—flow in an easterly direction.

The 59th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects was held on July 30 under the chairmanship of Prof G J Chakrapani.

The project proponent has stated that Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) will be implemented in accordance with the relevant policies of the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India for the affected families.

The estimated project cost is Rs 7,465.29 crore, which includes an existing investment of zero crore. However, the total cost for environmental management has yet to be finalised and will be determined during the Environmental Impact Assessment.

The project proponent claims that the Nar Par Girna River Linking Project will provide assured irrigation to 49,516 hectares of agricultural land in the Nashik and Jalgaon districts, improve agricultural productivity and cropping intensity, enhance groundwater recharge, and ensure a reliable water supply for domestic and industrial purposes.

The project will utilise 260.30 million cubic metres (Mm³) of surplus water from the west flowing river basins, helping to reduce water scarcity in the Girna sub basin. It will also generate employment during both the construction and operation phases, promote socio economic development, and improve the livelihoods of local communities through sustainable water resource management.

The project will submerge 3,801.17 hectares of land, with the required area comprising private, government and forest land. The affected families will be covered under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement provisions of the relevant government policies.