MP HC issues notice to Centre on MP sanctuary approval

NEW DELHI: Upset over arbitrary delays in issuing the final notification of the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh HC has issued notice to the Centre and state. This sanctuary is an environmental commitment made by the Madhya Pradesh government when it diverted a large area of forest land for the Narmada Sagar (Indira Sagar) Multipurpose Project in 1987.

When granting forest clearance for 41,111.97 hectares under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the MP government was required to establish one National Park, two Wildlife Sanctuaries, and two Conservation Reserves as compensatory ecological safeguards, with the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary being a key component.

A PIL has been filed to challenge the ongoing failure of the state to issue the final notification under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, despite the fulfilment of all statutory, scientific, and administrative processes. During the hearing, Gaurav Kumar Bansal informed the court that a contiguous forest area of about 614.07 square kilometres in Khandwa and Dewas districts has been delineated for the sanctuary. This area excludes submergence zones, lands protected under the Forest Rights Act, and other project-specific lands to safeguard local livelihoods.

A pledge by govt

This sanctuary is a commitment made by the MP government when it diverted forest land for the 1987 Narmada Sagar Multipurpose Project. Granting forest clearance for 41,111.97 ha, the state had to establish one national park, two wildlife sanctuaries, & 2 conservation reserves.