Mumbai female biker dies in crash en route to Bastar

RAIPUR: A 24-year-old woman biker from Mumbai died after a road accident on the Jagatra Madka Tola bend in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said.

A group of women riders had travelled from Mumbai on sports motorcycles as part of a cross-country trip to Kanker and Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred when a speeding trailer coming from the Bastar side collided with the convoy at a sharp curve. One motorcycle lost control and hit the heavy vehicle head-on, leaving the rider critically injured.

Fellow riders took the injured woman to a private hospital in Dhamtari, where she died during treatment despite medical efforts.

The deceased has been identified as Riddhi Thakkar, 24, daughter of Divyesh Thakkar, a resident of Kandivali in Mumbai.

At the time of the accident, local organisers in Bastar were preparing to receive the group of 22 riders. Following the incident, the remaining riders were left in shock.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered. An investigation into the accident is underway, Dhamtari police added.