Power corridor | Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam passed

Two legislative proposals, Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to rename ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ and National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to broaden the mandate of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to give loans and grants directly to cooperative societies in the country—were passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill provides for alteration of the name, contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and consequential provisions, according to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons. The Kerala government forwarded a resolution passed by the state Assembly regarding the change of name to the Centre in June, 2024. The Union Cabinet cleared the proposal in February. Subsequently, the President referred a Bill to the state legislature for expressing its views, and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution.