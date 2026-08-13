Punjab Police's Sadak Surakhya Force to become India's first 3D policing model

CHANDIGARH: The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), Punjab Police's dedicated highway patrol force for saving the lives of commuters, will integrate drones, satellite imagery and artificial intelligence powered predictive systems in its flagship project, making it India's first 3D policing model.

In Phase II of the SSF expansion, the proposed 3D policing model will combine drones, satellite imagery and AI powered predictive systems to create real time situational awareness, anticipate risks and support faster police response, making overall traffic and road safety policing more versatile.

It will also extend SSF coverage from the existing 5,500 km to 6,000 km of state roads. The longer term Vision SSF 2047 seeks to build an integrated road safety ecosystem combining satellite data, artificial intelligence, drones and geospatial technologies.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "With an aim of digital enforcement integrating Artificial Intelligence and satellite data, the ‘Vision SSF 2047’ includes achieving minimal road accidents, fully green mobility corridors, and establishing regional research hubs under the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC)."

"The sole target of this project is making Punjab India's road safety hub using science, systems, and synergy. Punjab Police will use satellite communication and geospatial data for incident mapping, congestion prediction, and disaster management. The SSF is already India's first dedicated force for highway safety."

"We are further exploring the possibilities to integrate it with geostationary nano or micro satellite of our own," he added.

The SSF project works under various arms, including the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), which serves as the technological backbone by integrating AI, IoT sensors and real time analytics for automated enforcement, smart surveillance and data driven traffic planning.

With Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) based enforcement, predictive analytics and mobile interceptors, the police have already achieved an average accident response time of under seven minutes.