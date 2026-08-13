RGNUL Patiala faculty threaten pen-down strike over lack of transparency

CHANDIGARH: Faculty members at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, have threatened a pen-down strike, alleging a lack of transparency in administrative matters and seeking the intervention of Chancellor Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra.

In a letter sent to Vice-Chancellor Jai S Singh and the university authorities on August 10, the faculty members objected to a recent promotion decision and raised concerns over several other issues.

“The faculty of RGNUL over the past years has witnessed a growing decline in the overall institutional environment, academic governance, transparency and administrative functioning of the university,’’ said faculty members on condition of anonymity.

The faculty alleged, “What is particularly concerning is the manner in which, over the past couple of years, new mandates, practices and administrative directions have increasingly been introduced or implemented without adequate consultation with the concerned stakeholders, without clear institutional rationale…principles of transparency and fairness.”

“Such kind of measures have, over time, created an atmosphere of uncertainty, apprehension and diminishing institutional confidence among members of the faculty,” the faculty said.

The faculty accused the management of favouritism. They said one of the faculty members was promoted to associate professor designation despite receiving a promotion only a year earlier, while several eligible candidates awaiting promotion since 2022 were overlooked.

The decision has caused serious concern among the faculty, prompting them to raise their concerns collectively.

They also questioned the university’s expenditure priorities and said that lakhs of government funds were spent on conferences of “questionable relevance” and foreign trips without tangible benefits.