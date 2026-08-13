Six workers dead, 14 injured after water floods tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Six workers were killed and 14 others were injured after water and debris suddenly entered an under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday evening, officials said.
According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel when the incident occurred near Mayapur in Pipalkoti around 7 pm.
Rescue teams have evacuated all 22 workers, while personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by the district administration and police, were trying to reach the remaining worker.
Of them, six were declared dead, while 14 others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Information about the remaining two workers was not immediately available.
The rescued workers were taken to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti for examination and treatment. At least two sustained serious injuries.
Chamoli Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Pal said the two seriously injured workers had suffered fractures. “Six ambulances were deployed to assist in the rescue and evacuation of the workers,” he said.
Preliminary reports indicate that an excavation was underway inside the tunnel when workers heard a loud sound.
A powerful surge of water and debris followed, blocking a section of the passage and leaving the workers stranded.
The tunnel is being constructed for THDC India Limited, while work at the site was being executed by Hindustan Construction Company (HCC).
Officials said water seepage and a landslide may have triggered the incident, though the precise cause will be established after an investigation.
The district administration, police, NDRF and SDRF launched a coordinated rescue operation soon after receiving information about the accident. Heavy machinery and emergency medical teams were deployed at the site.
Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed the casualties and said the rescue operation would continue until the last worker was located.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said all agencies had been instructed to carry out relief and rescue work on a war footing.
“Information was received about debris and water entering the THDC tunnel at Pipalkoti. Considering the seriousness of the incident, NDRF and SDRF teams were immediately sent to the spot,” Dhami wrote post on X.
“I am in constant contact with officials and monitoring the situation. Our highest priority is to bring every person trapped in the tunnel out safely,” he added.
Dhami also spoke to the chief ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and briefed them about workers from their states. He assured them that the Uttarakhand government was making every possible effort to locate the missing worker and provide medical assistance to those rescued.
Notably, the 444-MW Vishnugad-Pipalkoti project is being built on the Alaknanda river. The accident took place in a construction area linked to its headrace tunnel.
The incident revived memories of the November 2023 Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, where 41 workers remained trapped for 17 days before being rescued in a multi-agency operation.