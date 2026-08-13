Six workers dead, 14 injured after water floods tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Six workers were killed and 14 others were injured after water and debris suddenly entered an under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel when the incident occurred near Mayapur in Pipalkoti around 7 pm.

Rescue teams have evacuated all 22 workers, while personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by the district administration and police, were trying to reach the remaining worker.

Of them, six were declared dead, while 14 others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Information about the remaining two workers was not immediately available.

The rescued workers were taken to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti for examination and treatment. At least two sustained serious injuries.

Chamoli Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Pal said the two seriously injured workers had suffered fractures. “Six ambulances were deployed to assist in the rescue and evacuation of the workers,” he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that an excavation was underway inside the tunnel when workers heard a loud sound.

A powerful surge of water and debris followed, blocking a section of the passage and leaving the workers stranded.

The tunnel is being constructed for THDC India Limited, while work at the site was being executed by Hindustan Construction Company (HCC).