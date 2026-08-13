States asked to frame policy on demolitions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories to consider a representation seeking framing of uniform policy for regularisation and demolition of long-standing unauthorised constructions across the country.

The order was passed by the top court while declining to entertain a PIL filed by Centre for Law and Good Governance seeking directions to the Centre and all the states for framing such a policy to save unauthorised dwelling units of poor persons, saying that this issue largely falls within the policy domain of state governments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that circumstances and ground realities vary from state to state, not making it feasible for the court to prescribe a single policy framework.