Sukhbir Badal attack draws political condemnation; PM Modi enquires about health, Maharashtra CM orders probe

The attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday drew widespread condemnation, with leaders from the Akali Dal and BJP denouncing the incident, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed concern over Badal’s health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday enquired about the health of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a phone conversation with his wife and party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha on Thursday condemned the attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Badal, a former Punjab deputy chief minister, was attacked near Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and was subsequently hospitalised, Nanded police said. He was accompanied by his wife and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal when the incident took place.

Visuals showed Badal walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

“There should be a thorough probe. Who are the forces behind such attack..,” Valtoha said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the motive behind the attack and sought a report from the Nanded Superintendent of Police.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Fadnavis also spoke to Badal over the phone to enquire about his health and was informed that his condition was stable.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also condemned the incident, describing it as “completely unacceptable” and stressing that violence has no place in a democratic society.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Punjab and the Punjabi community have already suffered immensely during the dark and painful years of violence and militancy. Generations of Punjabis have borne the deep scars left by that period. We cannot, under any circumstances, allow those dark days to return. Peace, brotherhood, constitutional values and the rule of law must always prevail.

I pray for the good health, safety and speedy recovery of S Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji."