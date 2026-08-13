Survey flags widespread harassment, distress of LGBTQIA+ in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: A survey has documented recurring experiences of harassment, identity concealment, discrimination-related distress and low confidence in institutional protection among LGBTQIA+ respondents in Arunachal Pradesh.
The anonymous online survey was conducted by the HimKai Research Initiative (HRI) between June 2 and August 2, 2026. The report, “LGBTQIA+ Lived Experience, Safety & Access in Arunachal Pradesh (2026),” is based on responses included in the final analysis.
Altogether, 62 submissions were received; one response was excluded during geographic eligibility and data-quality screening because the self-reported home district could not be mapped to Arunachal.
HRI retained the raw submission for auditability but excluded it from all published statistics.
Among the 61 respondents included in the analysis, 49.2% said they often or always hide their gender identity or sexual orientation because of fear of discrimination or violence.
Half of the respondents said they felt accepted within their family rarely or never, while 44.3% said they felt safe in their local community rarely or never.
Some 91.8% of respondents reported verbal harassment at least rarely, while 52.5% reported physical threats or violence at least rarely. Among valid responses, 85.0% reported discrimination in school or college at least rarely, and 63.2% reported workplace discrimination.
The survey also found that 72.9% of valid respondents felt compelled to change their behaviour or appearance sometimes or often in order to retain work or education. A further 57.9% said their identity had affected access to employment or income opportunities at least rarely.
Mental wellbeing emerged as a significant concern. Among valid responses, 76.7% reported experiencing stress, anxiety or emotional distress related to discrimination, sometimes or more often, including 48.3% who experienced it most of the time or always.
Access to mental-health or peer support was uneven: 41% said such support was available most of the time or always, while 36.1% said it was available rarely or never.
The findings also point to a gap between awareness of rights and confidence in institutions. While 56.7% of valid respondents agreed that they were aware of their legal rights, 63.3% disagreed that laws and policies adequately protect LGBTQIA+ persons, and 66.7% disagreed that police and authorities respond sensitively to LGBTQIA+ issues.
Religion, culture and social belonging received particularly cautious assessments. Some 72.1% disagreed that religion or faith practices are accepting of LGBTQIA+ persons. More than half disagreed that their identity is compatible with their cultural or tribal background or that local traditions allow space for diverse identities, while 51.7% of valid respondents disagreed that they feel a sense of belonging in society.
Healthcare emerged as a comparatively more positive area. Among valid respondents, 56.7% said they felt comfortable accessing healthcare most of the time or always, and 75.0% said healthcare providers treated them with respect most of the time or always.
Friends were the most frequently reported source of support, followed by LGBTQIA+ networks. HRI director Ranju Dodum said the study was intended to begin building locally grounded evidence on experiences that are often discussed without adequate data.
“LGBTQIA+ experiences in Arunachal cannot simply be assumed from national conversations. Family, community, tribal identity, religion, education and employment shape how people experience acceptance and safety here,” Dodum said.
“This is a baseline study and its numbers must be read with methodological caution, but they point to questions that deserve deeper research and serious public discussion,” he further said.