Survey flags widespread harassment, distress of LGBTQIA+ in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: A survey has documented recurring experiences of harassment, identity concealment, discrimination-related distress and low confidence in institutional protection among LGBTQIA+ respondents in Arunachal Pradesh.

The anonymous online survey was conducted by the HimKai Research Initiative (HRI) between June 2 and August 2, 2026. The report, “LGBTQIA+ Lived Experience, Safety & Access in Arunachal Pradesh (2026),” is based on responses included in the final analysis.

Altogether, 62 submissions were received; one response was excluded during geographic eligibility and data-quality screening because the self-reported home district could not be mapped to Arunachal.

HRI retained the raw submission for auditability but excluded it from all published statistics.

Among the 61 respondents included in the analysis, 49.2% said they often or always hide their gender identity or sexual orientation because of fear of discrimination or violence.

Half of the respondents said they felt accepted within their family rarely or never, while 44.3% said they felt safe in their local community rarely or never.

Some 91.8% of respondents reported verbal harassment at least rarely, while 52.5% reported physical threats or violence at least rarely. Among valid responses, 85.0% reported discrimination in school or college at least rarely, and 63.2% reported workplace discrimination.