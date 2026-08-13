Three dead, one trapped, 18 rescued after water floods tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Three workers were killed and another remained trapped after water and debris suddenly entered an under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Twenty-two workers were inside the tunnel when the incident occurred near Mayapur in Pipalkoti around 7 pm.

Rescue teams have evacuated 18 workers, while personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by the district administration and police, were trying to reach the remaining worker.

The rescued workers were taken to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti for examination and treatment. At least two sustained serious injuries.

Chamoli Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Pal said the two seriously injured workers had suffered fractures. “Six ambulances were deployed to assist in the rescue and evacuation of the workers,” he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that an excavation was underway inside the tunnel when workers heard a loud sound.

A powerful surge of water and debris followed, blocking a section of the passage and leaving the workers stranded.

The tunnel is being constructed for THDC India Limited, while work at the site was being executed by Hindustan Construction Company (HCC).

Officials said water seepage and a landslide may have triggered the incident, though the precise cause will be established after an investigation.