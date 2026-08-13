Uttarakhand records 46 PC of human-wildlife conflict deaths since 2020

DEHRADUN: Human wildlife conflict has intensified sharply in Uttarakhand, with nearly half of the fatalities recorded since 2000 occurring in the past six years, according to a study by Vishwambhar Prasad Sati, Senior Professor and Dean, School of Earth Sciences and Natural Resource Management at Mizoram University.

The study recorded 954 deaths due to encounters with wild animals between 2000 and 2025.

Of these, 438, nearly 46%, occurred between 2020 and 2025, pointing to a disproportionate rise in fatal encounters during the recent period. Another 2,335 people were injured during these six years.

“The sharp concentration of deaths and injuries after 2020 indicates that human wildlife conflict is no longer an occasional problem. It has emerged as a serious threat to life and livelihoods across Uttarakhand,” Sati, a native of the Himalayan state, told TNIE.

Fatalities touched a high of 84 in 2024, followed by 82 in 2022. Injuries peaked at 512 in 2024, while 488 cases were reported in 2025.

Leopards were the deadliest species over the study period, accounting for 548 human deaths and 2,127 injuries.

Elephants caused 230 deaths and 234 injuries, while tigers were responsible for 106 fatalities and 130 injuries. Bear attacks claimed 70 lives and injured 2,013 people. Sati said bear related attacks had risen noticeably in 2025, particularly in the middle Himalayan region.

Wildlife estimates cited in the study put Uttarakhand’s bear population at around 3,200, followed by 2,276 leopards and 2,026 elephants. The tiger population is estimated at 560.

Conflict patterns vary across the state. Pauri, which has the highest leopard population, frequently reports encounters involving leopards and bears.