'We want our principal back': Jharkhand school students protest against transfer, win demand

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing student protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha students took to the streets in Kandi, Garhwa, on Thursday, demanding the revocation of their high school principal’s transfer.

The students alleged that the principal had been transferred barely two months after his posting. They made it clear that they wanted their principal back and would not accept any other compromise.

They continued to protest for three days, and, faced with their anger, the district administration eventually conceded to their demand and revoked the transfer.

Kandi Block Development Officer (BDO) Rakesh Sahay said high school teacher Malay Singh had been transferred, prompting the students to protest against the decision.

“Following their demand, the department reinstated Singh at Kandi High School, and he is expected to resume his duties there soon,” said the BDO.

The children were demanding Malay Singh back as their principal, which has been fulfilled, he said.

Earlier, despite the sweltering heat and high humidity, students reached the school early in the morning and blocked the road in protest. They remained firm in their demand, insisting that they wanted their teacher back and would accept nothing less.

The students, who had been agitating over the issue for three days, also staged a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office after arriving there in two buses.

However, the protest turned violent on Thursday when Block Pramukh Pinku Pandey reached the spot and requested the protesting students to calm down, leading to an altercation between Pandey and the students.