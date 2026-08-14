21 CBI personnel among police and fire service awardees on Independence Day

Twenty-one personnel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day.
The CBI said in a statement that six of its personnel received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. They include Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ramesh Chand and Madan Lal Dhiman, Assistant Inspector Shobha Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Banerjee, Ginni Rana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Samal.
Fifteen CBI personnel were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients include Deputy Legal Adviser Brijesh Singh, Senior System Analyst Girish Joshi, Deputy Superintendents of Police Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash Chandra, Zahir Akhtar Ansari and Ashish Anand, Inspector Sarita Yadav, Sub-Inspector Roshan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilbar Singh Bisht, Head Constables Balkar Singh, Govind Singh Bisht and Kamlesh Kumar Gurjar, and Constables Pal Pandian R, Ajay Kumar Singh and Kalyanadurgam Samiullah.
The Centre on Friday announced 301 Medals for Gallantry for personnel from the police and fire services on Independence Day. Of these, 197 were awarded to personnel who served in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, according to a government statement.
In total, 1,057 personnel from the police, fire services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and correctional services have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals this Independence Day.
The government said Gallantry Medals are awarded for conspicuous acts of bravery in saving lives and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals, with the risks undertaken assessed in relation to the duties and responsibilities of the personnel concerned.
Of the 301 Gallantry Medal recipients, 272 are police personnel and 29 are from the fire services. The awardees include 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, 12 from the North-East and 41 from other regions.
The Centre has also announced the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for 92 police and other service personnel. Of these, 83 are from the police, four from the fire services, three from Civil Defence and Home Guard services, and two from correctional services.
The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special and distinguished record of service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service recognises valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.
A total of 664 Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded this year. These include 606 for police personnel, 28 for fire service personnel, 18 for Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and 12 for correctional services personnel.
(With inputs from PTI)