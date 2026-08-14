21 CBI personnel among police and fire service awardees on Independence Day

Twenty-one personnel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day.

The CBI said in a statement that six of its personnel received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. They include Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ramesh Chand and Madan Lal Dhiman, Assistant Inspector Shobha Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Banerjee, Ginni Rana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Samal.

Fifteen CBI personnel were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients include Deputy Legal Adviser Brijesh Singh, Senior System Analyst Girish Joshi, Deputy Superintendents of Police Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash Chandra, Zahir Akhtar Ansari and Ashish Anand, Inspector Sarita Yadav, Sub-Inspector Roshan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilbar Singh Bisht, Head Constables Balkar Singh, Govind Singh Bisht and Kamlesh Kumar Gurjar, and Constables Pal Pandian R, Ajay Kumar Singh and Kalyanadurgam Samiullah.

The Centre on Friday announced 301 Medals for Gallantry for personnel from the police and fire services on Independence Day. Of these, 197 were awarded to personnel who served in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, according to a government statement.