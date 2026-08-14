45L to benefit from Rs 5.7K crore Haryana water programme

CHANDIGARH: To strengthen resilience to climate-related challenges, the Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the World Bank-funded Water Secure Haryana Programme (WSHP) at an estimated cost of `5,714.80 crore. The integrated water-sector programme aims to address groundwater depletion, improve irrigation efficiency and water availability, and promote sustainable agricultural water use. It is expected to directly benefit around 45 lakh people across priority irrigation clusters.

The programme comprises a World Bank loan of Rs 4,000.36 crore and a state government share of Rs 1,714.44 crore. It will cover 15 priority irrigation clusters, encompassing 48.94 lakh acres of irrigable command area, and involve the Irrigation and Water Resources Department (I&WRD), Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The programme will improve the efficiency and reliability of canal irrigation, reduce conveyance losses and help lower groundwater extraction. It will also augment water availability through groundwater recharge and reuse of treated wastewater, besides promoting micro-irrigation and reclamation of waterlogged areas.

Under I&WRD, the programme provides for rehabilitation of 104 canal channels at an estimated cost of Rs 2,484.87 crore, covering around 8.75 lakh acres of command area. The work will include rehabilitation, lining and associated improvements to reduce conveyance losses and improve irrigation services.