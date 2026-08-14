45L to benefit from Rs 5.7K crore Haryana water programme

CHANDIGARH: To strengthen resilience to climate-related challenges, the Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the World Bank-funded Water Secure Haryana Programme (WSHP) at an estimated cost of `5,714.80 crore. The integrated water-sector programme aims to address groundwater depletion, improve irrigation efficiency and water availability, and promote sustainable agricultural water use. It is expected to directly benefit around 45 lakh people across priority irrigation clusters.
The programme comprises a World Bank loan of Rs 4,000.36 crore and a state government share of Rs 1,714.44 crore. It will cover 15 priority irrigation clusters, encompassing 48.94 lakh acres of irrigable command area, and involve the Irrigation and Water Resources Department (I&WRD), Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.
The programme will improve the efficiency and reliability of canal irrigation, reduce conveyance losses and help lower groundwater extraction. It will also augment water availability through groundwater recharge and reuse of treated wastewater, besides promoting micro-irrigation and reclamation of waterlogged areas.
Under I&WRD, the programme provides for rehabilitation of 104 canal channels at an estimated cost of Rs 2,484.87 crore, covering around 8.75 lakh acres of command area. The work will include rehabilitation, lining and associated improvements to reduce conveyance losses and improve irrigation services.
Another 131 water bodies will be constructed at an estimated cost of ` 248 crore, primarily to enhance groundwater recharge. The programme also envisages reuse of treated wastewater from four sewage treatment plants at an estimated cost of `282.13 crore for irrigation.
For digital water management, 20 SCADA locations and 400 RTDAS measurement points will be deployed for automated, real-time monitoring of canal operations, discharge and water flow. The systems are aimed at improving water accounting, transparency and operational efficiency.
Under MICADA, 620 watercourses will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of `900 crore, besides 120 canal-based micro-irrigation projects costing around `600 crore.
The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will undertake reclamation of around two lakh acres of waterlogged land through Vertical Drainage/Sub-Surface Drainage. It will also promote Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) over around five lakh acres and crop diversification under the MeraPaniMeriVirasat scheme over approximately 1.12 lakh acres.
The interventions are aimed at reducing agricultural water demand, improving irrigation efficiency and strengthening the resilience of farmers’ incomes.