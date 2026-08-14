ABVP slams Bar Council directive against NALSAR graduates’ enrolment

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has termed the Bar Council of India’s decision to temporarily restrict the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates as advocates, which was later withdrawn, “inappropriate and a matter of concern”.

ABVP said restricting an entire graduating batch without establishing the individual role of each student could affect the academic and professional future of those not connected with the alleged incident.

ABVP senior functionary Abhinav Mishra said action in such matters should be based on verified facts, an individual’s established role and due inquiry.

“If allegations have been raised against particular individuals, their roles should be examined separately and action, if required, should be taken accordingly. Collective action against an entire batch without establishing individual responsibility is neither fair nor justified. Regulatory institutions must ensure due process, fairness and adherence to the principles of natural justice while exercising their powers,” he said.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the initial decision to restrict the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates was not appropriate.

“The initial decision to restrict the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates was not appropriate. Its subsequent withdrawal highlights the importance of carefully examining the facts, justification and potential consequences before taking any decision affecting students’ future,” he said.

“If there are concerns regarding certain individuals, inquiry and action should be based on their individual roles and verified facts. Students whose involvement has not been established should not be made to suffer collectively. Regulatory institutions, including the Bar Council of India, must ensure due process, fairness and natural justice and avoid broad directions that may unnecessarily affect the future of a large number of students,” he added.