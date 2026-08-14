Army inks Rs. 1,577 crore deals for long-range suicide drones

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Friday signed contracts worth around Rs. 1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and NIBE Pvt Ltd for long-range loitering munition systems for the Army, strengthening the artillery’s emerging drone-based precision-strike capability.

The contracts were signed and exchanged in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The ministry in its statement said the acquisition would boost the operational effectiveness of artillery regiments and strengthen the Army’s overall combat capability.

The procurement has been made under the Buy (Indian) category through the Fast Track Procedure, pointing to the Army’s push to induct unmanned strike systems for operational requirements.