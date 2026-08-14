Badal attack: Investigators yet to find concrete reason despite questioning attacker for long hours

Police have been unable to establish a concrete motive behind the attack on Punjab’s former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, despite hours of interrogation of the alleged assailant by multiple agencies, an official said on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal, who has been provided ‘Z+’ security, was injured on Thursday when Jaspal Singh, a member of the Nihang order, allegedly attacked him with a kirpan (ceremonial dagger) at a gurdwara on the outskirts of Nanded in Maharashtra.

Badal was taken to a private hospital in the city and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, Singh, aged around 60-62, was taken to Nanded police headquarters for questioning. He holds degrees in commerce and law and is a resident of Pune.

“Despite long hours of interrogation, the police are yet to find a concrete reason for the attack. So far, we have not found any criminal links or any such connections involving the accused in this case,” an official told PTI over the phone.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have also joined the local police in the investigation.

“We are interrogating the accused, and it will go on for a long time. The former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is fine and will be discharged soon,” the official said.