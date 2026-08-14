Census 2027: Centre notifies 40 questions, including caste and Covid vaccination details

The Centre on Friday notified 40 questions to be asked during the population enumeration phase of the Census, including respondents’ caste and place of Covid-19 vaccination.

An order issued by Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan includes questions on whether a person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, as well as their caste.

Population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be conducted from September 1 to 30, according to an earlier gazette notification.

"For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration," it said.

In the rest of the country, the population enumeration phase will begin next year.

(With inputs from PTI)