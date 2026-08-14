Children should become good citizens who will transform 'swarajya' to 'surajya': Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that children should become good, patriotic and responsible citizens who will transform "swarajya to surajya" (independence to good governance).

He was addressing a gathering, which included several students, at a 'Samuhik Vande Mataram' recitation programme in Nagpur.

India got freedom through the sacrifices of many people, he said.

It is a collective resolve to use that freedom to establish good governance, he said.

"This spirit must be rekindled among our students and citizens," he said Referring to the programme, Gadkari said such events aim to inspire children to become cultured and to become good, patriotic citizens of the country.

"They should become responsible citizens through whom this swarajya (independence) will transform into surajya (good governance).

This attempt to awaken the spirit of patriotism is precisely the purpose of today's 'Vande Mataram' programme," he said.

In a first for Independence Day celebrations, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered at the Red Fort complex during the 79th anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the National Anthem at the grand event, the government has said.