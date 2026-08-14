CM Omar Abdullah hits out at Pakistan over claim on J&K river waters

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised Pakistan for claiming rights over water from rivers in the Union Territory, saying Islamabad should not claim to be sympathetic to Kashmiris while objecting to India’s use of its own river waters.

Abdullah's criticism came while responding to a question about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Sharif had said that "every drop of water is our red line", and warned that Pakistan would give a "direct response" if its water supplies were threatened.

"We have always been saying that our blood has been sucked - these are our rivers. We had the first right on this. Pakistanis say they are great sympathisers of Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears. Where was their sympathy when we were denied permission to use our rivers?" Abdullah told reporters here.

He said that out of the six rivers, India kept three, which belonged to Punjab, and "our three rivers were handed over to Pakistan", and J-K has suffered since then.