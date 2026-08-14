Congress accuses Centre of avoiding questions on key issues during Monsoon Session

Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore on Friday accused the Centre of avoiding discussions and questions on key issues during Parliament's Monsoon Session, alleging that the government was responsible for the disruption of proceedings.
The party's national spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore said that the opposition plays a crucial role in a democracy and has fulfilled its responsibility. He claimed that the attitude of the prime minister and the home minister regarding their presence in Parliament this time raises questions.
Despite being present in the Parliament complex, the home minister simply sat in his office and left, avoiding responses to important issues in the House, he alleged.
Rathore, who is also the former state Congress chief, said that the opposition wanted answers from the home minister in Parliament regarding events such as the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the alleged lathi-charge.
He alleged that the government feared the opposition would raise these issues in the House, making it difficult for the government to provide answers.
"While the opposition typically questions the government in a democracy, the situation this time saw the ruling party itself protesting against the opposition," he said and described this as a sign of the government's "nervousness".
Holding the ruling party responsible for the disruption of parliamentary proceedings, he said that the onus of running the House lies with the government and it should have taken the opposition into confidence and facilitated discussions on important issues.
He alleged that agreeing to a discussion only when the session neared its end was merely a political gimmick and resulted in a waste of public money.
Rathore supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance regarding the student agitation and the alleged lathi-charge. He said that the government should have answered to the people of the country regarding the use of force in Delhi. He also alleged that attempts were made to vitiate the atmosphere in order to discredit the protest.
Accusing the home minister of "failing" to discharge his duties, he demanded his resignation.
Rathore also questioned the prime minister's decision to address the youth via social media. He said that the prime minister should have come to Parliament to respond to the opposition.
Citing unemployment and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, he said that the anger among the country's youth is mounting and the government must address their concerns.
Rathore also targeted the BJP over allegations of financial irregularities concerning Ram Mandir donations and alleged that no effective action was taken despite the reported irregularities.
(With inputs from PTI)