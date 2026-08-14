Congress accuses Centre of avoiding questions on key issues during Monsoon Session

Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore on Friday accused the Centre of avoiding discussions and questions on key issues during Parliament's Monsoon Session, alleging that the government was responsible for the disruption of proceedings.

The party's national spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore said that the opposition plays a crucial role in a democracy and has fulfilled its responsibility. He claimed that the attitude of the prime minister and the home minister regarding their presence in Parliament this time raises questions.

Despite being present in the Parliament complex, the home minister simply sat in his office and left, avoiding responses to important issues in the House, he alleged.

Rathore, who is also the former state Congress chief, said that the opposition wanted answers from the home minister in Parliament regarding events such as the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the alleged lathi-charge.

He alleged that the government feared the opposition would raise these issues in the House, making it difficult for the government to provide answers.

"While the opposition typically questions the government in a democracy, the situation this time saw the ruling party itself protesting against the opposition," he said and described this as a sign of the government's "nervousness".