Defence export as strategic freedom

NEW DELHI: From being dependent on foreign arms, India is emerging as a defence exporter while still being the world’s second-largest arms importer.

The story of defence indigenisation is ultimately a story of strategic freedom. India has gone from a negligible arms seller a decade ago to a country landing real customers abroad, from missile deals in Southeast Asia to a growing artillery and air-defence business in the Caucasus.

The clearest sign of that transformation is the export tally.

Defence exports hit a record ₹38,424 crore in 2025-26, according to the defence ministry, a 62.66% jump in a single year. A decade earlier, the figure was just ₹686 crore in 2013-14. It has since multiplied more than 50 times. Domestic defence production has crossed ₹1.78 lakh crore, while the government wants exports to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029.

Strategically, the gains are significant. Selling abroad lengthens production runs, lowers unit costs for India’s own forces and keeps factories and skilled workers busy between domestic orders.

Exports also create long-term strategic influence. A country that fields Indian missiles or radars becomes tied to India for spares, upgrades, training and maintenance for decades. Arms sales, therefore, are an instrument of foreign policy as much as trade.

The strongest evidence of the shift is in complete weapon systems.

In 2025-26, defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics recorded exports of ₹21,071 crore, up 151%, overtaking the private sector’s ₹17,353 crore.

But the annual figure remains volatile because a handful of large deliveries can swing the total sharply.