Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, reported the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit the district at 06:36 am.

Sharing the details on its website, the NCS said, "M: 3.0 - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Origin Time: 2026-08-14 06:36:28 IST, Latitude: 33.131, Longitude: 76.585, Depth: 5 km."

In a post on X, NCS said: "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/08/2026 06:36:28 IST, Lat: 33.131 N, Long: 76.585 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh."

Further details are awaited.