Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassin Hawara appeals for peace ahead of Bandi Sikhs’ march

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the scheduled march by several Sikh organisations, led by the Quami Insaf Morcha from Mohali to Punjab Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on August 15, seeking the release of Bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners) who have been incarcerated for prolonged periods, Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has appealed for a peaceful protest.

In a video message released by the Quami Insaf Morcha late on Thursday evening, Hawara, who is currently lodged in a prison in Delhi, urged those participating in the march to follow the directions of Morcha leaders and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

In the two-minute video, which was apparently shot inside the prison, Hawara appealed to his supporters to strictly follow the directions of the Morcha leaders and ensure the protest remained peaceful.

“I appeal to all those participating in the march being organised by the Quomi Insaf Morcha to ensure that it remains peaceful. The morcha has been continuing at the Chandigarh-Mohali border for four years. It is your duty to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on August 15,’’ he said.

Hawara said he was in high spirits and thanked everyone for their prayers for his well-being. “Guru Sahib kripa karenge,’’ he added, as he appeared to be reading out his address to his supporters.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday extended support to the protest march being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on August 15.

He said the issue of Sikh prisoners who had completed their prescribed sentences but continued to remain incarcerated raised serious questions about the government’s approach towards them.