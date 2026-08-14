Guwahati Diary | Guru Randhawa chips in for flood-proof homes

Football on Elephant Day unites communities

Football united communities of Assam and Meghalaya as they celebrated the World Elephant Day. The forest departments of the two states, in collaboration with biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, organised the fourth edition of the Elephant Cup Football Tournament to mark the occasion. The event brought together forest officials, local communities and footballers from both the states to celebrate friendship, community participation and the shared responsibility of conserving elephants across the Assam-Meghalaya landscape. Local singer Robert Sangma performed in Garo and Rabha.Women’s access to rights gets mobile app boost

The Assam State Commission for Women has launched a dedicated mobile application, aimed at providing women with easier, faster and more convenient access to information, assistance and services concerning their rights, welfare and grievances. By leveraging digital technology, the initiative will strengthen the commission’s efforts towards women empowerment, protection of rights and ensuring accessible support mechanisms. “The launch of the mobile application marks a significant step towards boosting digital accessibility enabling women across Assam to access the commission’s services,” an official statement said.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com