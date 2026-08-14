Guwahati Diary | Guru Randhawa chips in for flood-proof homes

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has donated Rs 7 lakh for the construction of 35 flood-proof homes in Assam’s Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. He partnered with the Sikh Aid Foundation for the purpose. Several public figures have joined hands with Sikh organisations for the Assam crisis. The list includes actors Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan. The floods claimed 103 lives this year. Sivasagar and Charaideo are the worst-hit districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is working on a mission mode to repair and strengthen embankments.
Football on Elephant Day unites communities
Football united communities of Assam and Meghalaya as they celebrated the World Elephant Day. The forest departments of the two states, in collaboration with biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, organised the fourth edition of the Elephant Cup Football Tournament to mark the occasion. The event brought together forest officials, local communities and footballers from both the states to celebrate friendship, community participation and the shared responsibility of conserving elephants across the Assam-Meghalaya landscape. Local singer Robert Sangma performed in Garo and Rabha.Women’s access to rights gets mobile app boost
The Assam State Commission for Women has launched a dedicated mobile application, aimed at providing women with easier, faster and more convenient access to information, assistance and services concerning their rights, welfare and grievances. By leveraging digital technology, the initiative will strengthen the commission’s efforts towards women empowerment, protection of rights and ensuring accessible support mechanisms. “The launch of the mobile application marks a significant step towards boosting digital accessibility enabling women across Assam to access the commission’s services,” an official statement said.
Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com