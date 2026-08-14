INDIA bloc gives Speaker’s tea party a miss; DMK's Kanimozhi attends

NEW DELHI: In a total breakdown of ties between the Opposition and the ruling NDA, the INDIA bloc parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the House was adjourned sine die.

However, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi attended the traditional get-together, sources said.

Kanimozhi’s presence at the Speaker’s meeting has consequently fuelled speculation about the DMK’s relationship with Congress and its future position within the INDIA bloc.

Responding to questions at the Parliament complex, Kanimozhi sought to downplay the controversy. She said the DMK was merely maintaining its distance from Congress and asserted that it continued to remain part of the INDIA bloc.