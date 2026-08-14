India rejects Norway minister's Kashmir remarks, examines Bangladesh fuel request

India on Friday rejected Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide's remarks on the Kashmir issue, saying the international community should instead be concerned about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and its use for cross-border terrorism.

Following talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday, Eide said the two sides had discussed regional issues ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Afghanistan.

Dar said he had briefed Eide on the "long-standing unresolved" dispute over Kashmir and the new dimension added to the "volatile security situation" by India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected Eide's remarks and said the whole of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was an integral and inalienable part of India.

"Let me say that the whole of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing when asked about Eide's comments.

"The issue that should concern the international community are the atrocities currently being perpetrated in the illegal Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the use of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for cross-border terrorism," he said.

Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's criticism of India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, Jaiswal said there had been no change in India's position.

"You are aware of our position on the Indus Waters Treaty and there has been no change in that," he said.

India decided to put the IWT in abeyance as part of a series of punitive diplomatic and economic measures announced soon after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year, in which 26 civilians were killed.

New Delhi has maintained that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."