NCB repatriates fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from UAE

Basoya came under the scanner after his name surfaced during a 2024 investigation into the seizure of 500 grams of Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant also known as “meow meow”, in Pune. The probe was subsequently expanded to trace the wider trafficking network.

Investigators eventually recovered around 867 kg of Mephedrone from Pune and another 970 kg from Delhi, taking the total seizure to approximately 1,837 kg.

The NCB’s Mumbai unit took over the investigation and identified Basoya as the alleged overseas mastermind of the syndicate.

According to the Home Ministry, he coordinated the network from abroad and was involved in arranging the movement of Mephedrone consignments from India to overseas destinations.