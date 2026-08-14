Next Odisha DGP: SC asks UPSC not to finalise names till Agust 18

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to finalise till August 18 the names of probable officers for appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while seeking response from the UPSC and others on a PIL which alleged that the state government was trying to include a junior officer in the list of probable candidates for the DGP post, in breach of the apex court’s earlier directions.

The incumbent DGP, Y B Khurania, will demit office on August 16.

“We will take it up on August 18. You assist us on that day but don’t finalise in the meanwhile. You defer your decision. If there is back door entry, it is not acceptable,” the bench told the counsel for the UPSC after being informed that the UPSC was slated to convene a meeting on Thursday.

The counsel appearing for the UPSC assured the bench that no meeting would be convened by it on the issue till the next date of hearing.