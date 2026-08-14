NIA makes first arrest in Manipur Tranglaobi IED attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a residential house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Moirang town, Manipur’s Bishnupur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack, which took place on April 7 this year, killed two minor children and injured another person, according to the agency.

The case was initially registered at Moirang police station after unidentified militants allegedly launched an explosive device from a hillside towards Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, the NIA said in a statement.

The explosion struck the wall of a residential house, seriously injuring three members of a family. Two minor children later succumbed to their injuries, it said.

An unexploded improvised rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was also recovered near the site, according to the anti-terror agency.