PIL in Jharkhand HC seeks CBI probe into alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC exams

RANCHI: Amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a CBI probe into the exams.

The petition was filed by JPSC aspirant Vasant Prasad, who has raised serious allegations about the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, including claims of corruption, question paper leaks and appointments in exchange for money. He alleged that the irregularities had affected the future of qualified candidates.

Prasad has sought a CBI or independent agency probe into the alleged role of JPSC and JSSC officials and the examination agency in the irregularities. He also alleged that question papers were leaked and positions were sold for money.

Calling the ongoing CID investigation "insufficient", Prasad sought a CBI probe into all JPSC and JSSC examinations conducted by TDPL to uncover the alleged network of malpractice. He claimed that influential people could be involved and said the investigation should therefore be transferred from the CID to the CBI.

A separate petition concerning alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination has already been filed in the Supreme Court. Social activist Harisharan Devgan has sought an independent, fair and time-bound inquiry into the preliminary examination held on April 19.

The petition has raised concerns over the security of question papers, custody of OMR sheets and the evaluation process. It has sought a CBI probe or an independent inquiry committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a High Court judge from outside Jharkhand.

Another petition seeking cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary examination has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court. Candidate Rajesh Prasad has cited alleged irregularities in the release of cut-off marks, uploading of OMR sheets and the absence of signatures of competent authorities on the examination results.

The petitioner has also questioned the selection of 418 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and urged the court to cancel the entire preliminary examination.

During an earlier hearing, the Jharkhand High Court directed the state government and JPSC to file their responses within four weeks. The matter is scheduled to be heard on September 23.